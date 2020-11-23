Japanese art show seeks submissions from young local artists

Contributions from young artists are wanted for an international art show in Japan. (File - Pixabay)

Young local artists have a chance to present their work in Japan.

The Hamada Children’s Museum of Art in Japan seeks visual arts submissions from artists 5 to 15-years-old living between Sooke and Port Renfrew. There is no cost to enter.

The student art will be featured in the 2021 Independents Show in Hamada.

The museum will choose only a select number of pieces from Canada. If successful, original art will be on display and remain permanent at the Hamada Children’s Museum in Japan.

The winning artists will also receive a certificate of participation and their work featured online during the 24th Annual Independents Global Exhibition on Jan. 16.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 10. For more information, please contact Diane Moran by email at moraninthemoon@gmail.com.

