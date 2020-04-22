Journey into a pandemic

The Pandemic has Affected My Life

By Kyle McDermaid

The pandemic of course has affected my life. First off, I have been cooped up for 3 weeks including the March Spring Break with my annoying older brother. I can’t see my friends, can’t shop at the stores, can’t go for dinner and can’t even walk my dogs on the beach. I think this pandemic will pass over like the flu virus and we will get a vaccine to fight it, like we did for other diseases. Some benefits to staying at home is that I get to bake more and have more quality time to myself. Memes have kept me amused daily, as well as sleeping-in, walking my dogs, riding motocross in my backyard and reading with grandpa. I fear nothing.

Social and Physical Distancing: The New Normal

By Nathaniel Steel

Being in quarantine is really boring. I mean really boring, because you can’t talk to your friends face-to-face and you can’t go anywhere. I am also stuck with my brother all day, who is getting annoying because he is so loud. I have been in my house for 18 days and haven’t seen anyone other than my family. The online schooling is good. I can sleep in and I can do school when I want. The online schooling is organized.

When Spring Break started we wanted to get out and enjoy nature. We chose to go to Sombrio as it is farther away. Every beach we drove past was packed and the attendant told us that there were over 400 cars there already. It was a good thing the beach is big and we could still distance ourselves.

I hope that we can start to see our friends again soon as the only way we stay connected is through phone.

The New Normal

By Stevie Armstrong

Due to the coronavirus I have missed out on going to see my family for Easter. I couldn’t attend my twin cousins first birthday and my cousins from Alberta cancelled their trip to Sooke. I’m afraid of losing family members to the virus. My sister, Mom, brother and Dad make me laugh every day. I’m grateful that my Dad is still working and my Mom goes out to get food every week. It’s crazy that people were saying that this virus was not going to be a big deal but here we are stuck inside, quarantining and social distancing.

I FaceTime my cousins and we play Roblox. I have been watching YouTube videos and painting canvases to hang on my bedroom wall. I miss going to the Pet store and visiting my Grandma. Hopefully the quarantine will end soon and my life will go back to normal.

COVID 19 and Staying at Home

By Toby Beattie

I like being at home. I missed out on some trips for band and drumline. That’s fine because I didn’t want to go anyways because I don’t like performing. I also missed out on a family trip to Mayne Island. It’s more fun to play games with friends online than to be at school.

I am happy. I don’t want to FaceTime with anyone. I have food. I haven’t been out in public since March 17th. I missed out on my birthday party. I’m looking forward to having my birthday party after the pandemic is over. When I’m really bored I might play a board game with my mom. I got five new books and I read them all.

The Impact of COVID 19

By Emileigh Bishop

Covid-19 has impacted my life in good ways and bad ways. One of the unintended things about Covid-19 is that the homeless are starting to get more shelter and be recognized by us. Another good consequence of staying at home is that it is good for the earth. People are stuck at home and do not go outside as much, so they do not litter and damage the earth. I like spending more time with family. I like getting my schoolwork done without being distracted by my friends.

One of the main reasons I don’t like being in quarantine is I don’t get to see my friends or get to go anywhere. It’s good that people are staying in their houses so that the virus doesn’t spread and we can flatten the curve. I miss going to school and hanging out with my friends.

I have been baking, going outside and hanging out with my siblings. The schoolwork I do is in the morning until 12:00 pm. It’s like homeschool but it’s nowhere near the same as regular school. I hope everyone is staying healthy and having fun.

Covid-19

By Ella Covacic

This virus really took a turn for the worse, I didn’t expect it to become this bad. I fear that we will not be able to go back to school until September. I’m really miss seeing my friends and teachers.

I also really miss going to the pool and swimming. I even asked my mom to get a little kiddie pool last week. I miss hanging out with my family and because of COVID-19 we didn’t get together for Easter. That’s really big event in my family besides birthdays, because all my cousins come home from all over Canada. One even came from the US and it’s really sad because once a year, I get to see all my cousins. I’m the youngest out of my whole family so I was really, really excited to see them.

My mom and I usually go on walks or do some type of workout video every day. It’s fun. I didn’t really spend a lot of time with my mom because of how busy I am. So, it’s really nice to spend time with her. My friends and family help me stay positive every day or else I would have gone crazy by now. What makes me laugh is FaceTiming with Emileigh and her brother. They make me smile by saying weird things and it really makes my day a whole lot better. I talk to my family over FaceTime or my mom and I walk to our families’ houses and keep 6 feet away while we visit.

I’m really grateful for my family, friends and all health care workers for working as hard as they can to help people who are sick with the virus.

Isolation the New Normal

By Matteo Mossey-Darling

The COVID 19 virus has not really affected me except that I can’t see my friends and I can’t go into town. I don’t really fear anything yet. I missed out on having sleepovers. My routine is sleep, eat, game, eat, homework, eat, TV/game and sleep. To keep a positive mindset, I just game. What makes me laugh is YouTube. I can talk to my family and friends by gaming or calling. I am most grateful for my two dogs.

The New Normal

By Cora Gallamore

I kind of like being homeschooled but I also really miss my friends. I do not like not being able to go to stores and I don’t like that we need to do social distancing. It all happened so fast and it’s frustrating but I will get used to it. I wish I could at least see my family but sadly, I can’t. I fear having to social distance for months, because I’m so used to seeing my friends, grandma and family in general. I really miss everyone. I haven’t left my house in weeks. My daily activities and routine are getting up, eating breakfast, doing homework, going outside and just hanging out until bedtime. That’s pretty much it and I also do a few chores. I remain positive by keeping myself busy and just thinking about the fun things I can do when the pandemic is all over. I reach out to my family and friends and FaceTime with them on my phone. I talk to my auntie quite a bit and we found an online game we can play together. I am very grateful for my mom. She’s been working so hard on her school work as well as helping my brother and I. She will be starting work as a midwife in a few weeks and I’m so proud of her. I’m also grateful for my dogs for making me laugh and for keeping me busy. So that is my new normal.

Social Isolation

By Hannah Gillie

Social isolation has had a very big impact on my life because of the family traditions we do every summer. We can’t go camping, traveling, swimming, fishing or celebrate birthdays. Almost every summer, close family members and I always go camping together and unfortunately, we can’t this year.

One thing that I fear most is that the pandemic will never end and we will just have to live like this forever, but I am sure that won’t happen.

When I’m bored, I go on an app called House Party where you can FaceTime with your friends and family. You can also play games with them on it. It is really fun.

This Easter was really different for me because I always go camping in Duncan with a big group of friends. We do a big Easter egg hunt around the campsite we and have turkey dinner. It’s so much fun. My family made a turkey and we have so many leftovers because we couldn’t have guests for dinner. My mom and I are going to make a turkey pie with the leftovers and maybe some soup.

What I Have Doing During the COVID 19 Crisis

By Sevanna Grunwald

Social isolation impacted my life because I cannot go to town, hang out with friends, go to school, do boxing or go to my piano/singing lessons. I lease a horse in East Sooke and I miss seeing her. I have my own horse that I share with my mom and I’m glad he is not far away.

I fear that this virus may harm my elderly family members that live in different parts of the world. Hopefully none of them will get infected with the virus at all. Another thing I fear is that I might get the virus but that will probably not happen.

I’ve missed out on a couple of things during the pandemic and they include, going to the band Nationals in Calgary, attending Boxing fights in Sooke and going to Horse Shows this summer, which sucks.

My daily routine during quarantine is I wake up, eat breakfast, do some school work, go outside and then do more school work, eat lunch, go see my horse down the road and read my book, maybe do some yoga, relax, eat dinner and go to bed.

I can keep positive while I’m in quarantine, because my family loves to make funny jokes or just be funny and it makes the whole family laugh until we are crying in laughter.

I reach out to family or friends by sending messages to them, or I call them, or FaceTime, so I can see them and talk at the same time. I am grateful for having the best family and friends in the world. They are so nice, funny and supportive.

It is a pretty scary time in the world, but I am glad we have great doctors and nurses doing everything they can to help people who are sick. I am glad other people are working to make a vaccine to stop the COVID 19 virus.

Social Isolation and the COVID 19 Problem

By Chase Hatchard

Social distancing has impacted my life by not being able to see my friends. I can’t go to the skatepark, potholes, school or McDonalds with my friends. I fear that my friends could get the virus. I have missed out on tubing at Mt. Washington.

My daily activities are now all inside the house, playing my video games, going on the trampoline, online school work, playing with Barron my pet dog, sleeping, eating and cleaning.

I keep positive by playing video games with my friends. I laugh at memes and my dog doing dumb stuff. I talk online, on the phone, on video calls and on Instagram.

I am grateful for my dog, because he is funny. For example, he steals things and hides stuff like my shoes, my clothes and my Legos. I am also grateful for hash browns because I love eating them.

The Pandemic

By Mason Lescorbeau

I think that it is annoying that everyone keeps talking about the pandemic. It is annoying that everyone has to stay home. I don’t like it because it is boring staying home. I can’t go to my friend’s house or do a lot of things that I normally do. Hopefully they find a cure so we don’t have to worry about this COVID 19 virus ever again.

Social Distancing and the COVID 19 Pandemic

By Sarah Mullen

COVID 19 has officially taken over the world. Canadians are doing an amazing job by staying home and implementing social distancing. Our government is doing a great job of monitoring the virus and taking actions that deal with it.

I have been doing my part by following the social distancing guidelines for this pandemic. I stay six feet away from people who I am not living with and try to do activities while still staying isolated. To keep busy I have been doing a lot of arts and crafts such as painting, drawing and sewing. My siblings and I have been going on bike rides and walks and it keeps us busy.

Sometimes I worry about COVID 19 and how it will affect me, my family and my friends. I hear so much about this topic on the news and sometimes I get intimidated and wonder how long it will go on. I have heard lots of talk about school and how we may be returning in September. There is new chatter that school may be cancelled into the fall season. I guess you don’t realize how much you love school until you can’t go!

I miss my friends so much and I wish we were quarantined together but at the same time, I know that this is what’s going to keep us safe and healthy, so the virus will go away faster.

This is a hard time for everyone in the world. I know we can get through this pandemic.

Social Distancing

By Bryn Pugh

Social distancing is challenging. I can’t try out a new trumpet and I would really like to get a new one. I can’t get a new dog. I can’t go to the store. I can’t play with my cousins. I’m bored at home. I’m socially distancing because my grandparents could get seriously ill if I don’t. I like that I don’t have to go to school and I get to play on the trampoline. I get to go on runs with my Dad and I get to play with the dogs a lot more.

My average day is that I wake up and I’m annoyed that I have to do school. I eat breakfast, practice my trumpet and do my chores. I do schoolwork. I eat a snack. I do more schoolwork. I eat lunch. I practice my trumpet again. And then I’m done.

There are several things I am grateful for. At some point the school year will be over. I’m grateful for our dogs. I’m grateful for my Mom. I’m grateful for my trumpet.

Social distancing

By Madison Riddell

Ever since Wednesday, March 11th my life has done a 180 for the worse. Covid-19 has taken months out of my life, and has made me realize how lucky we were before the pandemic struck. On the brighter side of not very bright things, I have had a lot more time to hang out with my family, so much time that I almost wish I was quarantined alone. I really wish I was able to hang out with my friends, I still keep in touch via Snapchat, iMessage, and FaceTime. I’m scared that when I go back to the world I will have no social skills due to the fact that I’ve been texting and Face timing people instead of actually talking to them face-to-face.

My whole spring sports season has been taken away including Track & Softball. I was very excited about this year’s softball season. I have been working all winter on my pitching skills and it sucks that I won’t be able to compete. I know my team feels that way too.

I cannot believe what is happening to this world. Sometimes I wake up and think it was all a dream but then I realized that it wasn’t, it’s more like a nightmare. I’m not much of an extrovert but I’m now realizing that people really do give me energy.

I am normally a very busy person so being bored does not sit well with me. All this boredom is driving me up the wall (literally). I am staying active but it is pretty hard to play baseball by myself, so I usually end up playing volleyball against my roof.

Another positive unintended consequence of the coronavirus is that is has played a crucial role in reversing the damage we have done to the earth. It´s lowered the amount of pollution all over the globe, maybe this tragedy is the first step in helping our world.

How COVID-19 Isolation is Affecting Me.

By Makaela Shull

The COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hard to believe that it’s actually happening. It’s crazy how one virus can make such a big impact on everyone’s daily routines and life’s.

For me COVID-19 has taken away many things. It took away my soccer, my friends, my family and my days at school. At first, I was kind of happy I didn’t have to go to school anymore but then after a couple days of online schooling it showed me how much I took school for granted. Yes, I know it’s crazy that I just said that I miss school. Not going to school for two months over summer break is fine because that has always been part of the regular school year. But now, I might not be able to go to school or see my friends until September! I just can’t handle that, especially since I’m an only child.

Communicating during COVID-19 is pretty easy since all my friends have phones, we all text and FaceTime a lot. We all text each other every day.

At times like these I’m super grateful to have so many amazing friends to talk to and to have a supportive family. I don’t know what I would do without them, they all mean the world to me. So overall, I’m happy I have such great family members and friends and I would not trade them for anything in the world.

The Pandemic

By Ella Veltri

It’s been a weird spring break because of the virus. During the first week it was announced that all the schools were closed. Then an email was sent out saying that schools will be doing online work until students can head back to school. Now only one member of our household can go out shopping for groceries. I’ve been outside twice and that was for walks and nobody was in sight, except for bikers, but they were gone in seconds. I haven’t seen anybody other than my family, so I can’t get sick at any point. Everything is closing so there’s nothing to do. I’m sort of excited to go back to school when it opens, because that means I can see my friends again and we can catch up.

The Pandemic Peril of 2020

By Nora Quint

Who would have thought that twenty-twenty would be such a challenging year. We’ve had Kobe Bryant and his young daughter pass away, Donald Trump is still the president of the United states! In my personal life my dog Macy has gotten cancer which is going to kill her eventually… but it’s not all negative.

There are some highlights like… umm… well I’m having trouble thinking of some at the moment but I will get back to you on that. Anyways, back to the cons. At the moment our biggest worry is COVID- 19 which has had a major effect on our society. The pandemic has impacted all of our lives but today I’m here to say how it has impacted me and my family.

Let’s start with school, as you know all schools have been shut down due to the pandemic. I know it is to keep everyone safe but I was very disappointed about this because not only will I be missing out on the rest of my learning, socialization skills and school trips. For example, my band trip to Calgary for the Nationals, which I was super excited about and our trip to Horne lake which I was over the moon about (I actually chose the Horne lake trip over musical theatre this year but of course that doesn’t matter because now musical theatre is cancelled as well).

Not only are my in-school activities like track and field and band cancelled but my out of school activities are cancelled as well. Outside of school I like to dance, I take Hip Hop, Jazz and Broadway Jazz. I was super disappointed about this because every year, as you can imagine, we work very, very hard on these dances. This year our studio’s theme was “Going to the movies,” so our three themes for my dances were the Joker, Grease the musical and Mamma Mia the musical which are actually some of my favorite musicals in the whole wide world! The pandemic has also made it impossible to shop which sucks because I’ve had a huge growth spurt!!!

COVID 19 is affecting lots of essential services. One of my dogs has recently been diagnosed with cancer in her liver and we think she only has a few months left if the meds don’t work. It was hard to take her in to get a blood test to find out what was wrong with her, this isn’t the first hard time she’s gone through but she seems to be doing better!

The pandemic has also forced me to have to distance myself from friends. Of course, we still stay in touch over the phone but it’s not the same. One of my closest friends doesn’t go to my school and it’s a very happy time when we get to see each other and now the pandemic has split up everyone and I’m really missing people. Since I’m an only child I feel like I haven’t talked to other kids my age face to face in a long time but then again being stuck in a house with siblings might not be so easy either!

I try to stay positive and think of things I’m thankful for like the fact that my parents are employed and safe, and the fact that I’m healthy and that I have a roof over my head but then again, this house is becoming more of a curse than a blessing so it’s nice when I do get out even if it’s only for a little while.

I try to keep active and stay healthy and so far, that part of things is going well! I’m looking forward to going back to school and getting back into dancing. Fingers crossed, hey.

The New Normal

By Taeya Knoles

During The past few weeks of quarantine I have realized what I take for granted in life, like seeing friends, eating out and going to school. I still talk to my friends on FaceTime almost every day but it is different not getting to see them in person. I am very grateful that I have my siblings to spend time with during our time in social isolation. They always cheer me up if I miss my friends or if I’m bored. Every other day, my older sister takes me on runs with her to make sure that we stay active and we always try to make sure to avoid people when we are out. I am very grateful that my family has a place in Cowichan that we can go to. It’s not very busy. We go up almost every weekend. There isn’t much to do at home. My brother, sister and I have started cooking. We have made churros, cakes and muffins. After this is all over, I am looking forward to seeing my friends and family and getting back to school.

Covid – 19

By Jackson Pollak

The first two weeks which would have been spring break. My family and I were not really affected. We did many hikes first thing in the morning. Mystic Beach, Pike Road, Broom Hill and Whiffen Spit. My sister and I painted lots of rocks for the Sooke to Sidney RH (Sooke to Sydney rock hunt). We left behind many rocks on our hikes. The thing I miss the most is playing soccer with my friends. Spring soccer has been canceled until next year.

My fear is that things will not return to normal, or that there will not be any camping this summer. My mom is the one who leaves to do grocery shopping and my sister and I stay home to stay safe.

I have really stepped up with household chores, it has become a routine in the mornings. I also have been learning to do more cooking. I am not crazy about online school learning. I would rather be at school doing work with everyone.

I am grateful for my house and the backyard. We live on the water and have our own beach. We walk down the beach every day even multiple times a day. We have a secret spot where for many years we have found marbles. We call it marble beach. I am also grateful for online ordering. I recently saved enough money to order a high end scooter. It should be here in 5 days. Even though skate parks are closed our neighbours have a U shaped driveway that I can use to ride my scooter.

Speaking of neighbours we help them with yard work and groceries. I even have a timesheet and get paid. I am looking forward to seeing friends again. I keep in touch through messenger.

I hope this pandemic is over soon.



