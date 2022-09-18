Langford-based Pacific FC raises money for Help Fill a Dream

Langford Mayor Stew Young dunks CHEK TV's Jeff King in the dunk tank, which was part of Pacific FC's day of activities to raise money for Help Fill a Dream at Starlight Stadium on Sunday (Sept. 18.) (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Pacific FC vice-president operations Brad Norris-Jones braces himself for the cool water in the dunk tank, part of Pacific FC's day of activities to raise money for Help Fill a Dream at Starlight Stadium on Sunday (Sept. 18.) (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Balloon animals were also being made for the kids, part of Pacific FC's day of activities to raise money for Help Fill a Dream at Starlight Stadium on Sunday (Sept. 18.) (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
CHEK TV's Jeff King gets dunked during Pacific FC's day of activities to raise money for Help Fill a Dream at Starlight Stadium on Sunday (Sept. 18.) (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
The dunk tank was a popular attraction during Pacific FC's day of activities to raise money for Help Fill a Dream at Starlight Stadium on Sunday (Sept. 18.) (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Pacific FC fans dipped into their wallets and the dunk tank to raise money for Help Fill a Dream Sunday (Sept. 18.)

The Langford-based club was raising money for the charity via a variety of activities. They included a dunk tank, a photo booth, balloon animals and 50/50 tickets.

Several children involved in Help Fill A Dream programs also served as player ambassadors, ball kids, and honorary captains on the day, with Oliver Lotan getting to fulfill his dream of singing the national anthem on the pitch.

Five dollars from each ticket sold for the game went to Help Fill A Dream.

Help Fill a Dream was started by a BC Transit worker in 1986, to help families whose kids have been diagnosed with a serious medical condition. The funding provides financial support to families, as well as medical equipment, home and vehicle accessibility modifications, travel expenses and accommodation.

