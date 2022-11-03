Langford volunteers hosting Ukraine fundraiser gala

From left, Shawn Carby, a volunteer with GlobalMedic, with former Langford fire chief Bob Beckett and former Langford mayor Stew Young. (Black Press Media file photo)

A group of Langford volunteers is gearing up to host a gala next month to raise further funds to supply humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Partnering once again with GlobalMedic, the team will be raising funds through ticket sales and silent auction proceeds and is appealing for donations of medical equipment and supplies.

“We can do more than just stand with Ukraine, we can help with their fight to defend their sovereignty through humanitarian aid efforts by supplying medical supplies, medicine and rescue equipment to areas under bombardment,” said retired Langford fire chief Bob Beckett in a news release.

The gala, held Nov. 12 at the Westin Bear Mountain Resort, will feature a silent auction, dinner, Ukrainian musical performances, a keynote address and the premier of the Ukraine Sister City Documentary filmed by Vancouver Island journalist Brendan Strain during a humanitarian visit to Ukraine in June.

Tickets can be purchased at $180 per person, $350 per couple or a sponsored table for $5,000. Donations for the silent auction will also be accepted.

Please contact tfoggitt@langford.ca to purchase tickets or to donate a silent auction item or package.

The group is also looking for new medical and first aid equipment and supplies. If you have any items to donate, please contact Beckett at bob.g.beckett@outlook.com.

