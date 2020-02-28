Leap year babies from 1964: Where are they now?

Colleen Scott, above, and Craig Smith were featured as ‘leap year’ babies in the March 1st, 1972 edition of the Goldstream Gazette, formerly known as the Juan de Fuca News Review. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Though Colleen Scott and Craig Smith were born in 1964, they’ll be celebrating their 14th ‘real’ birthday Feb. 29.

The two leap year babies were featured in the March 1, 1972 edition of the Juan de Fuca News Review, the former name of the Goldstream Gazette.

Back then, Scott was in the second grade at John Stubbs School and a member of Junior Auxilary, a women’s community group. She enjoyed swimming, roller skating and ice skating. Her older sister, Heather, was nine and a half at the time. Her father was with the Canadian Armed Forces and on staff at Naden Hospital.

Meanwhile, Smith attended Metchosin Elementary as a youngster. While he liked fishing, he loved golfing, as his parents managed the Metchosin Golf Club. Craig was the youngest of four kids and considered by his teachers as an artistic student.

Both would turn 56 on Feb. 29.

Black Press Media wants to know what happened to these two kids from the West Shore. Do you know them?

