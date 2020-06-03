Learning leadership during a crisis

Sooke Harbour Toastmasters Club hosts meetings online

The Sooke Harbour Toastmasters Club celebrated its 10th anniversary in April during the full throttle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrating that leadership quality of flexibility, club members moved their meetings from Ayre Manor to Zoom with nary a blip in attendance.

ALSO READ: Sooke speaker receives Toastmasters highest award

Members continue to learn the skills of public speaking and leadership, but with a new twist.

“The pandemic has disrupted everyone’s lives, and many people have been thrust into positions of responsibility they didn’t feel ready for,” said Peter Scott, the club’s vice-president of education.

“The Toastmasters training program works just as well online and enables our members to meet those challenges.”

With so many people now working from home, communication skills have never been more valuable, and the Sooke club trains people in both speaking and critical listening, assisting with learning today’s electronic media.

“A manager of a business needs all the help they can get to converse effectively with their employees and customers when those conversations are relegated to online,” Scott said. “With 350,000 members in 141 countries, Toastmasters is a proven and very cost-effective vehicle for upskilling.”

The Sooke Harbour Toastmasters meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. For more information,please go online to sookeharbour.toastmastersclubs.org/. You can also email the club at sookeharbourtm@gmail.com or call club president, Marlene Barry, at 250-884-9955.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unleashed pups not permitted in some Saanich parks

Just Posted

SEAPARC solidifies plans for Sooke summer camps

Facility set to reopen to the public

Colwood drive-thru window smashed after suspect receives burger without mustard

Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

Cyclists see potential and pitfalls in Sooke infrastructure

Getting from Sooke Road to Galloping Goose Trail a challenge for bike riders

Victoria police searching for suspect after baseball bat assault

Man assaulted in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue

Victoria police make arrest in connection to string of James Bay fires

50-year-old man faces recommended arson charges for May 14 fires

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

‘Instead of a National Action Plan, we have been left with a Lack-of-Action Plan’

Search and rescue crews help locate 62-year-old Nanoose Bay mountain biker

RCMP: Man got lost on trail and did right thing by calling for assistance

B.C. ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

POLL: Are you sending your children back to school this month?

Classrooms looked decidedly different when students headed back to school for the… Continue reading

Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Floyd’s family and protesters have repeatedly called for criminal charges against all four officers

Friendly Cove and Kyuquot will remain closed until further notice

Transition of other B.C. communities will be monitored before a decision to ease restrictions

Most Read