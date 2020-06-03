Learning leadership during a crisis

The Sooke Harbour Toastmasters Club celebrated its 10th anniversary in April during the full throttle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrating that leadership quality of flexibility, club members moved their meetings from Ayre Manor to Zoom with nary a blip in attendance.

Members continue to learn the skills of public speaking and leadership, but with a new twist.

“The pandemic has disrupted everyone’s lives, and many people have been thrust into positions of responsibility they didn’t feel ready for,” said Peter Scott, the club’s vice-president of education.

“The Toastmasters training program works just as well online and enables our members to meet those challenges.”

With so many people now working from home, communication skills have never been more valuable, and the Sooke club trains people in both speaking and critical listening, assisting with learning today’s electronic media.

“A manager of a business needs all the help they can get to converse effectively with their employees and customers when those conversations are relegated to online,” Scott said. “With 350,000 members in 141 countries, Toastmasters is a proven and very cost-effective vehicle for upskilling.”

The Sooke Harbour Toastmasters meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. For more information,please go online to sookeharbour.toastmastersclubs.org/. You can also email the club at sookeharbourtm@gmail.com or call club president, Marlene Barry, at 250-884-9955.



