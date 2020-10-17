BLANK SPACER

Legion calls for youthful perspective on Remembrance Day

Entries can be dropped off at local Royal Canadian Legion branches by Nov. 15

A pair of promotions keep Remembrance Day in the forefront for youth year after year.

The Royal Canadian Legion – BC/Yukon Command hosts the Youth Remembrance Contest for students from kindergarten to Grade 12 across the province. Teachers and students can download entry forms online at legionbcyukon.ca/what-we-do/youth-and-remembrance. The deadline is Nov. 15 each year.

There is a poster category for Grades 1 to 12, essay for Grades 4 to 12, poetry for Grades 4 to 12 and video for Grades 7 to 12.

Entrants can create something broadly about remembrance or focus on something specific such as a family member who fought in a war, the poppy, a war memorial in your community, or the sacrifice of veterans.

Videos should be no longer than four minutes. Email links to info@legionbcyukon.ca by Nov. 15 for entry.

Entries are judged at at the local branch, regionally, provincially and nationally with cash awards.

Typically, a national winner earns a trip to Remembrance Day services in Ottawa. Submissions will also be displayed in the House of Commons or Canadian War Museum.

A screenshot from the promotion video for the Royal Canadian Legion - BC/Yukon Command to promote the Youth Remembrance Contest. (legionbcyukon.ca)

