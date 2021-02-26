Library seeks submissions for new art and literature magazine

Artists and writers have a new platform to showcase their works with the launch of Vancouver Island Regional Library’s (VIRL) new literary and art magazine, Sea & Cedar.

VIRL is seeking submissions from writers and artists living on Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii, Bella Coola, and the Gulf Islands.

“Our goal is to provide opportunities for a diversity of voices and perspectives to be heard and represented,” said April Ripley, VIRL customer service librarian and project lead.

“There are so many talented and innovative individuals creating literature and art in our communities, and it’s our privilege to provide our readership with access to engaging and thought-provoking local content. We’re so excited to be launching this magazine.”

Sea & Cedar will be published twice a year and showcase exemplary new writing by both emerging and established writers and visual artists in the VIRL region.

The submission deadline to have work considered for the first issue in July is May 15, although VIRL will accept submissions at any point throughout the year. Submission details are available at https://virl.bc.ca/sea-cedar-magazine-call-for-submissions/.

Arts and culture