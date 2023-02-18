Volunteers (from left) Laila Pires, Fatma Dogus, Dominga Passmore, Annette Beech and Megan Lynch gathered to cook for a cause Feb. 18. All money from the fundraiser will be given to the Red Cross to be used for earthquake relief in Turkey.

Local Filipino and Turkish communities cook over 200 meals for earthquake relief

Money from the fundraiser will be donated to Red Cross Canada for earthquake relief in Turkey

After an earthquake on the border of Turkey and Syria killed thousands earlier this month, locals in Victoria teamed up to raise money for relief.

The Victoria Filipino Canadian Association and Bayanihan Cultural and Housing Society hosted a fundraiser Feb. 18, teaming up with Turkish-Canadian community members to cook for a cause.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which struck the border to Turkey and Syria Feb. 6 has claimed the lives of over 46,000 people.

READ MORE: Canadian woman’s body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkey

Agie Mhyre, president of the Victoria Filipino Canadian Association said the devastation is heart-breaking and she had to do something to help.

“We’re doing this to fundraise money for the Syrian and Turkey earthquake,” Mhyre said. “The images there are really devastating and heartbreaking. So many people lost their belongings, lost their homes and it’s heart-breaking for me just to sit and not help.”

Volunteers arrived at the Bayanihan Community Centre as early as 6 a.m. to begin the preparation for the 200 plus orders the fundraiser received.

“We’ve never had this big of fundraising,” Mhyre said. “This is a way to help, to give the funds to Syria and Turkey. The fundraising money will be given to the Red Cross and it will be matched by the government of Canada.”

READ ALSO:B.C. team helps rescue woman, pulled from rubble four days after Turkey quake

