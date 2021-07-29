Lone turtle spotted in Bowker Creek by Oak Bay residents

Reptile could be same species as turtles found at University of Victoria, Beacon Hill Park

What appears to be a red-eared slider turtle is pictured swimming in algae around Bowker Creek on July 23. (Photo by Dawn Williamson)

Pedestrians may get to see more than just ducks during their next stroll along Bowker Creek.

In an email, local resident Dawn Williamson told Black Press Media about a turtle swimming in the creek among algae and waterfowl on Friday evening July 23.

ALSO READ: Pacheedaht condemn cutting of trees by Fairy Creek protesters

Williamson spotted the turtle in the stretch of creek behind Oak Bay High School. Another local resident filmed what may have been the same turtle closer to Hampshire Road earlier in the month, believing it to be feeding on crayfish.

The turtle could be a red-eared slider, a species of medium-sized turtle found at King’s Pond at Cedar Hill Golf Course, around the University Club and Cunningham Building at the University of Victoria, plus Beacon Hill Park.

According to Reptiles of BC, the red-eared slider is non-native to the province and can be differentiated from the western painted turtle, B.C.’s only remaining native pond turtle, by the red patches behind its eyes.

To learn more about Bowker Creek, visit oakbay.ca/parks-recreation.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayWildlife