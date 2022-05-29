Mighty Metchosin Garage Sale has record year for donations

Plenty still on offer as sale closes 3 p.m. Sunday

Jim Challenger, vice-president of the Metchosin Community Association said it was a record year for donations. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

There’s plenty on offer at the Metchosin Garage Sale, which had a record year for donations this year.

“Of course, people have been saving (their donations) up during Covid. So people were very generous,” said Jim Challenger, vice-president of the Metchosin Community Association.

Challenger said groups like Our Place Society will be coming after the day’s sale finishes at 3 p.m. on Sunday (May 29) to collect leftover clothes donations, and a portion of the funds raised and leftover useful items will go to the Ukraine Cultural Society.

“So it’ll all get spread around.”

Money raised from the sale of stuff goes towards the Metchosin Community House, which acts as a meeting space for several community organizations.

The sale finishes on Sunday, May 29, at 3 p.m. and is being held at 4430 Happy Valley Rd. Items can be purchased via donation after the sale is done if there are items left.

ALSO READ: Metchosin Mighty Garage Sale back in action this month

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

CommunityDistrict of MetchosinMetchosinWest Shore

Jim Challenger, vice-president of the Metchosin Community Association said large numbers of people turned out for the sale on both days. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Visitors to the Mighty Metchosin Garage Sale assess their options in the tools tent. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

There was a variety of goods on offer, including clothes, records, household goods and tools and sporting equipment available at the Mighty Metchosin Garage Sale. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)