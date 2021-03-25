A Spring Electric Vehicle Count was held in Greater Victoria on Wednesday, to survey how many could be spotted rolling through the region. (Photo Mikes-Photography/Pixabay)

More than 1,000 electric vehicles counted on Greater Victoria roads

Event inspired by region’s annual spring flower and bird counts

Electric vehicles are charging in numbers on the roads of Greater Victoria.

A Spring Electric Vehicle Count was held to survey how many could be seen rolling through the region. The event took place Wednesday between 6:30 and 9 a.m., and counted 1,023 electric vehicles driving on access roads in Greater Victoria.

The Victoria Electric Vehicle Association (VicEVA), who hosted the count, noted the number represents about 15 per cent of the electric vehicles currently registered in the region.

ALSO READ: Victoria boosts output with six new EV stations

“This was a fun event intended to establish a new tradition in spring counts and a baseline of data going forward,” said David Grove, president of VicEVA. “It also raises awareness that more and more people in our community are travelling to work in the cleanest, least expensive and most efficient means available: their electric vehicles.”

The survey was inspired by Victoria’s traditional spring flower and bird counts, a press release stated.

For more information on the VicEVA, please visit victoriaevclub.com.

