St. Jean Baptiste Day celebrations on June 24 are part of the Victoria Francophone Society’s weekly summer events. (Black Press Media file photo)

Music and poutine on tap in Victoria for St. Jean Baptiste Day

June 24 celebrations for Victoria’s French-speaking community happen in Boomerang Court

The Victoria Francophone Society (La Société Francophone de Victoria) is celebrating St. Jean Baptiste Day this Thursday (June 24) with a special cultural event.

La St.-Jean Baptiste à la Plaza Franco event begins at 5 p.m. in Boomerang Court next to the former Maritime Museum of B.C. and near the society’s office on Langley Street. There will be live French music performed by Réjean Bussières and Éric Desaulniers, as well as drinks and poutine provided by L’Authentique.

The event is open to everyone and will allow attendees to celebrate the local French-speaking community. Attendees are reminded to practise physical distancing.

The celebration is part of the Victoria Francophone Society’s weekly Plaza Franco summer events that run Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. in Boomerang Court. For more information, visit sfvictoria.ca.

