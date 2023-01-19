Wolf Depner’s story on Zora Hlevnjak being forced to pay back rent for her income raised collecting empty cans took second place for best local civic journalism for circulation 10,000 and over. (Wolf Depner/Black Press Media)

National awards shine spotlight on Greater Victoria journalists

Black Press Media recognized at Canadian Community Newspaper Awards

Following a lengthy delay caused by the pandemic, the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards recently recognized the best in the industry over the past two years.

The awards shone a spotlight on some of the work of Black Press Media reporters and publications across Greater Victoria.

The Oak Bay News was named best all-around newspaper in the 1,500 to 6,499 circulation category. The Peninsula News Review took second in the best all-around category for circulation of 6,500 to 17,499.

The Goldstream Gazette won the top award for outstanding community service for its series Truth and Reconciliation. The Peninsula News Review also captured top spot for best photo essay over 10,000 for Day in the Life 2021.

The Victoria News took second place for best community newspaper website for circulation 10,000 and over.

Jane Skrypnek’s story in the Victoria News, Residents perceive increase in crime, finished second for best local civic journalism for circulation 10,000 and over. Skrypnek also took third place for best historical story, circulation 10,000 and over, for Aiming High: The pioneer of female sharpshooting.

ALSO READ: Why many Victoria residents may perceive an increase in crime

ALSO READ: ‘She was a killer’: The Victoria woman who pioneered female sharpshooting

In the awards for 2020, the Oak Bay News finished third in best all-around newspaper in its circulation category, also taking third place for front page and editorial page. The Victoria News took third place for best front page for circulation 17,500 and over.

The Victoria News claimed top spot for best feature series in circulation 10,000 and over for Mental Health in Greater Victoria. Travis Paterson captured third place in best feature series up to 9,999 circulation for A look at Oak Bay Marina that ran in the Oak Bay News.

ALSO READ: Oak Bay seeks proposals for marina use

Wolf Depner’s article Collecting empty cans takes a toll on Sidney senior earned second place for the Peninsula News Review for best local civic journalism for circulation 10,000 and over.

ALSO READ: Sidney woman refuses to pay back rent on income raised collecting empty cans

Arnold Lim took second place in the best feature photo circulation 10,000 and over category for COVID masks open new markets for artist in the Peninsula News Review.

ALSO READ: Pandemic brings success to Indigenous artist carving COVID masks

Third place for best special section for circulation 10,000 and over went to the Victoria News for Lest we forget.

 

Arnold Lim’s photo of carver Howard La Fortune took second place for best feature photo for circulation 10,000 and over. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)

