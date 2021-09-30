Na’tsa’maht Gathering aims to bring people together

The Lekwungen Dancers perform at the Na'tsa'maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
A boy listens to a story about residential schools at the Na'tsa'maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
A woman drums as the Lekwungen Dancers perform at the Na'tsa'maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
The Lekwungen Dancers line up at the Na'tsa'maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
A little baby looks on at the Na'tsa'maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park Sept. 30 in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)

Royal Bay Beach was transformed on Thursday as the community gathered.

The Na’tsa’maht Gathering, hosted by the Lekwungen Peoples, runs until 4 p.m. and is intended to bring people from across the region together to deepen their understanding and connection.

Na’tsa’maht is a Salish phrase that means “working together at one.”

The gathering kicked off at 10 a.m. with a welcoming address from local chiefs and other dignitaries. Activities for the day are all centred around bringing people together and include the sharing of stories, traditional songs, drumming, dancing, art, paddling, food and more.

Royal Bay Beach is located on Metchosin Road at Latoria Boulevard.

