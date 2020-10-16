Nature masks up too in Colwood

A large bush sporting googly eyes and a mask has been giving residents a good chuckle

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been finding all kinds of creative ways to lift each other’s spirits. In a Colwood neighbourhood, this spirit lifting comes in the form of a large bush.

Residents along Cecil Blogg Drive and those visiting the area to walk through Colwood Creek Park have been delighted by one home’s decision to adorn their large round bush with googly eyes and a mask.

