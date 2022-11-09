New book – Stories of Sooke – highlights rich tapestry of life in the region

Historian Elida Peers has been writing stories about Sooke history since 1970s

The Sooke Region Museum is publishing a book of the columns that Elida Peers has written and published in the Sooke News Mirror over the years. (Contributed photo)

Sooke Historian Elida Peers has been writing stories about the Sooke region since the 1970s. In 2009 she began a weekly column in the Sooke News Mirror.

Every week since then, readers have enjoyed new historical facts written in Peer’s unique and delightful prose. Stories often focus on an event or geographic feature, but most of the stories focus on people.

“Elida has spent countless hours over the decades interviewing people who have shaped the region and inhabited the area to document their stories and memories. She also connects world events and leaders to our modest location on the southwest coast of Vancouver Island and relates current local issues to times past,” said Doni Eve, president of the Sooke Region Historical Society and editor of the book.

SOOKE HISTORY: Saseenos was different in the 1920s

Woven together, the stories create a rich tapestry of life in the region within the traditional lands of the T’Sou-ke, Scia’new, and Pacheedaht peoples, from East Sooke to Port Renfrew, from ancient times to the present day.

“The stories connect readers to the community and people past and present. This, truly, is Elida’s gift to us all – that connection to each other through story,” Eve said.

“A lot of people have told me they look forward to Elida’s column in the paper each week, and they collect and share her stories. Now we all have a chance to have them together in this one-of-a-kind book.”

Stories of Sooke – As told by Historian Elida Peers (Volume One) includes stories and profiles published in the Sooke News Mirror from 2009 through 2016. An additional volume containing her earlier work and the published stories from 2017 through 2022 is underway and will be available next year.

A core group of staff and volunteers, including Eve, Peers, Beverley Myers and Laurie Szadkowski, along with Earthword Creative’s Deb Clay, have been working to bring the book to fruition.

“So many people from past and present are named in this book,” Eve added. “Chances are you’ll find yourself, or people you know, in it.”

Stories of Sooke – As told by Historian Elida Peers (Volume One) will be launched in time for holiday giving, available at Sooke Region Museum. To reserve and pre-order your copy, please drop by or call Sooke Region Museum at 250-642-6351.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

authorBooksSookeWest Shore

 

Elida Peers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Camosun students preparing meal for Victoria’s Our Place clients

Just Posted

William Floyd poses for a photo at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Saanich veteran says he enjoyed every moment of his 42 years with air force

A home is being sought for this large 360-kilogram Yorkshire pig that was stabbed multiple times near Victoria a week and a half ago. (Photo courtesy of A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary)
Duncan sanctuary looking for home for pig stabbed multiple times

The concept drawing of the new air traffic control tower that will be constructed at Victoria International Airport. (Courtesy of Nav Canada)
New air traffic control tower coming to Victoria International Airport

Saanich Police have identified the man found dead at Swan Lake in October. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police identify body found at Swan Lake