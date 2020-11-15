New book tells history of Tod Inlet

Deep and Sheltered Waters is written by researcher, writer and filmmaker David R. Gray

The Royal BC Museum has released a book about the history of the Tod Inlet. (Sarah Verstegen)

The Royal BC Museum is releasing a new book on the history of the Tod Inlet.

Deep and Sheltered Waters, written by researcher, writer and filmmaker David R. Gray, guides readers through the site’s history by grounding the book in the narrative of the inlet’s original inhabitants – the Tsartlip First Nations.

Gray then introduces readers to more recent denizens of the inlet, including the abandoned community of immigrant workers from China and India, along with the company workers at the local cement plant. The book also speaks to how the land around the inlet was developed into public parkland and the Butchart Gardens.

The 220-page book features photographs, including some from the BC Archives and the author’s own collection.

Deep and Sheltered Waters can be purchased in the museum’s gift shop, at local book stores or online at rbcm.ca/todinlet.

