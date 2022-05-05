The diorama of two taxidermied grouse against a painted background is one of the many artifacts presented in the Sooke Region Museum’s exhibit The Art that Frames Us. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)

The diorama of two taxidermied grouse against a painted background is one of the many artifacts presented in the Sooke Region Museum’s exhibit The Art that Frames Us. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)

New museum exhibit examines history of Sooke art

The Art that Frames Us premieres in June

Emma Wilton | Contributed

A new exhibit called The Art that Frames Us will debut this summer, focusing on art history in the Sooke Region. This will be the Sooke Region Museum’s first summer exhibit in the upstairs gallery since 2020.

The exhibit is expected to open at the end of June and run through the fall.

The exhibit showcases past and present artists and organizations contributing to the art scene locally. A few names may come to mind, such as the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra and the Sooke Writers Collective. We will examine various art forms, including visual arts, performing arts and literary arts. However, there is much more to learn about the arts than just those three.

The exhibit will include paintings as well as musical instruments and poetry. Several of the paintings will be by well-known artists that have never been displayed. A Sooke art teacher, Bea Barnet, is featured among the artists from the 1960s and 1970s and P.W. Taylor, whose primary medium was watercolour.

The diorama of two taxidermied grouse against a painted background may be interesting to some. Sam Whittaker taxidermized the grouse in the late 1800s or early 1900s. Gladys Sharpnel painted the backdrop.

In the 1950s, the Bryant Family hung this piece of art in their home. I think this piece fits Sooke; at first glance, it presents as outdoorsy and eccentric, but upon closer review, you see the fine detail and artistic endeavours behind it, much like you do when you get to know Sooke.

I also want to thank all the organizations that have contributed to this exhibit so far; it would not be without your help.

So, if you find yourself in Sooke this summer and want to learn about the history of art, stop by the Sooke Region Museum for the Art that Frames Us.

•••

Emma Wilton is the collections and exhibits manager of the Sooke Region Museum. Email: musasst@sookeregionmuseum.com.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local HistoryMuseumSookeWest Shore

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Fernwood Square to host a candlelight vigil on Red Dress Day

Just Posted

Twenty-two rabbits were surrendered to the BC SPCA’s Victoria shelter this week. Thirteen have been transferred to other shelters while the SPCA looks for foster families. (Courtesy BC SPCA)
Victoria SPCA shelter hopping with abundance of bunnies

Packages of drugs and cash, money counters, body armour and skull-like face masks displayed across the floor (BC RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP work with FBI to seize drugs, gold, cash from homes in Vancouver and Victoria

Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director Mike Hicks says helping organizations with funding has been one of the most rewarding parts of his work. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
$1.5 million in federal funds banked for next Juan de Fuca director

West Coast Family Medical Clinic in Sooke has managed to avoid the closures and reduced hours caused by doctor shortages plaguing several clinics in the Capital Region. (File - Shutterstock)
Sooke’s creative approach to health care