New Victoria art show displays 600 collaboratively made postcards from the pandemic

BOXCARSIX, a feminist artist collective made up of eight from the ages of 30 to 60, will open their latest exhibit Postcards from the Pandemic on Thursday at The Fifty Fifty Art Collective. (Provided by Clare Thomas)
BOXCARSIX, a feminist artist collective made up of eight from the ages of 30 to 60, will open their latest exhibit Postcards from the Pandemic on Thursday at The Fifty Fifty Art Collective. (Provided by Clare Thomas)
BOXCARSIX, a feminist artist collective made up of eight from the ages of 30 to 60, will open their latest exhibit Postcards from the Pandemic on Thursday at The Fifty Fifty Art Collective. (Provided by Clare Thomas)
BOXCARSIX, a feminist artist collective made up of eight from the ages of 30 to 60, will open their latest exhibit Postcards from the Pandemic on Thursday at The Fifty Fifty Art Collective. (Provided by Clare Thomas)
BOXCARSIX, a feminist artist collective made up of eight from the ages of 30 to 60, will open their latest exhibit Postcards from the Pandemic on Thursday at The Fifty Fifty Art Collective. (Provided by Clare Thomas)

As lockdown regulations came into effect, Fern Long – a postal worker and a member of BOXCARSIX – thought about ways she could stay connected to her community while staying home.

Long missed seeing the other artists in BOXCARSIX, a feminist artist collective made up of eight women between the ages of 30 to 60, and working on their art together such as their exhibit from January that saw a storefront window filled with plush pink human insides.

READ ALSO: Victoria storefronts transform into ‘squishy, pink’ human insides art installation

The group’s latest project – Postcards from the Pandemic – was sparked by Long’s desire to continue to collaborate and stay in touch, along with the idea that postal workers would benefit from seeing the cards.

Each of the artists would start a postcard and then send it to another, who would add to it and potentially finish the card. BOXCARSIX started to post the completed postcards on Instagram and friends began asking to join. The project quickly grew from eight to 60 artists. According to Clare Thomas, a member of BOXCARSIX, the collaborations have been between anywhere from two to six artists, with most of the cards involving three or four artists.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island pandemic postcard project asks people to share COVID-19 experiences

The artists used a combination of techniques to respond to what the previous artist had created. Most of the cards are abstract, explains Thomas, but some carry messages of hope or refer to recent political events.

“Each postcard is evidence of the creativity and resilience of the artists involved in its creation. Together they were a way for us to reach out to others and build community through art in challenging times,” said Thomas.

Now, the group is holding an exhibit at The Fifty Fifty Art Collective, where 600 postcards will be on display. Thomas said there were so many postcards it took four people two full days to put them in place.

Postcards from the Pandemic opens Thursday (July 23) from 1 to 3 p.m. The exhibit will be on display Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Aug. 14.

For more information on BOXCARSIX visit boxcarsixartistcollective.com.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibitCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich runner tackles 10 marathons in 10 days for Victoria hospitals

Just Posted

Local resources offer support for Sooke job seekers, employers

Employment in Greater Victoria on the rise in April

RCMP looking for man who allegedly smashed window of Langford hair salon

Suspect described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven and in early 20s

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Metchosin farmers lose sheep to bear attacks

B.C. Conservation hasn’t euthanized any bears in Metchosin this year

Sasquatch sighted in East Sooke

Langford artist brings the mythical creature to life in wood sculpture

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

PHOTOS: BC Children’s lottery offers luxury downtown Victoria home as a prize

The Choices Lotto has luxury homes across the province

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

Most Read