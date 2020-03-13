The 2018 Environmental Awards honoured Shelagh Levey, who won the Long Term Achievement Award (next to former Coun. Leif Wergeland) and Julian Anderson (next to former mayor Richard Atwell), who won the Biodiversity Conservation Award for his role in protecting Cuthbert Holmes Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nominations for the Saanich Environmental Awards open until April 15

Awards to be presented at the June 1 council meeting in the Saanich Council Chambers

Nominations are now open for the Saanich 2020 Environmental Awards. This will be the 20th year that Saanich will host the awards.

“Saanich’s long tradition of recognizing the outstanding contributions to our community is an important part of celebrating success, inspiring future generations and acknowledging that together, we can do more,” said Coun. Rebecca Mersereau, chair of the Saanich Environment and Natural Areas Advisory Committee.

ALSO READ: Environmental fears give rise to ecological grief

To date, 150 winners have been involved in projects such as invasive species removal, the development of sustainable food systems and many others. The awards were first held in 2000, with the inaugural awards being recognized by the Victoria Foundation as part of the millennium celebration.

Nominations are open in categories for individuals citizen, volunteer organization, business, youth, biodiversity conservation, long-term environmental achievement and sustainability.

ALSO READ: B.C. VIEWS: Urban environmental ‘emergency’ routine wearing thin

Last year, Harry Drage won the Individual Environmental Achievement Award for his leadership in the environmental stewardship of Haro Woods and Konukson Park. He has inspired many to volunteer in the ecological restoration of Haro Woods. Drage has been lead steward for the last 15 years in the restoration of the ecosystems of Konukson Park.

Deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15. Awards will be presented at the June 1 council meeting. For more information on nominations and past awards visit saanich.ca/enviroawards.

