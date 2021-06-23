Oak Bay 102-year-old veteran plans to walk 102 laps for Save the Children

John Hillman will lap the courtyard at Carlton House for 10 days

John Hillman did 101 laps at Carlton House last year and raised nearly $150,000 for charity. He plans to hit 102 laps this June. (Black Press Media file photo)

An Oak Bay veteran takes to the streets for the second consecutive year in a walking fundraiser for Save the Children Canada.

John Hillman, now 102, plans to walk 10 laps a day for 10 days to top 102 trips around the courtyard of his seniors residence. He did 101 laps at Carlton House last year, inspired by by Capt. Tom Moore in England who did 100 laps of his garden and raised nearly $150,000 for charity.

“At 102 years of age, I am glad to say I am still around, fit and enthusiastic. I’m looking forward to my 102 trips around the Carlton House residence courtyard! Many thanks to those of you who supported the children in 2020 and I encourage you to continue your good work again in 2021,” Hillman said.

Residents can cheer him on as he starts the work June 28 at 10 a.m.

The start date is tentative due to COVID-19. Visit Carlton House of Oak Bay’s Facebook page for up to date information.

Learn more about the charity at savethechildren.akaraisin.com/teamsave/hillman.

