Oak Bay High students continue fundraising for Cops for Cancer

As part of their annual fundraising efforts towards the Cops for Cancer campaign, students held a bottle drive in the Oak Bay High parking lot Saturday.
Students are also organizing a garage sale for Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the school gym. A silent auction that started Tuesday runs to Sept. 30.
Despite limitations in door-to-door canvassing and other challenges presented by COVID-19, the student body raised more than $51,000 last year for the cause.
The annual fundraiser usually features a team riding from the top of Vancouver Island to Victoria, visiting a variety of communities along the way. In a modified version during the coronavirus pandemic, community teams cycle in regions of the Island. The tour is in Greater Victoria Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, with a finale event that day in Sidney.
Cops for Cancerfundraiseroak bayTour de Rock