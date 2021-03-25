Kris Nichols, a member of the Community Association of Oak Bay, showed off his collection of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment when posing as March 2020 for a monthly calendar. (Photo submitted by Kris Nichols)

Kris Nichols, a member of the Community Association of Oak Bay, showed off his collection of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment when posing as March 2020 for a monthly calendar. (Photo submitted by Kris Nichols)

Oak Bay Snaps Back: Oak Bay News, community association launch photo project

Submissions depicting life in Oak Bay during pandemic accepted from March 25 to May 15

Calling all photographers, camera enthusiasts and budding artists! Whether you spent the pandemic baking bread, exploring Oak Bay’s parks, working on the frontlines or finding ways to keep little ones busy, you likely took many photos over the last year and now is the time to show them off.

The Oak Bay News and the Community Association of Oak Bay (CAOB) are inviting residents to take part in creating a collective portrait of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic through photos – and drawings from kids aged 11 and under.

Oak Bay Snaps Back is a community photo project that will “capture this hopefully unique moment in our lifetime” and preserve it, explained Heather Cochran, an acting director for the CAOB.

READ ALSO: Victoria woman spreads joy with ‘pup-arazzi’ social media account

From March 25 to May 15, the community association and Oak Bay News will be accepting submissions depicting the new and safe ways people have found to enjoy the municipality over the past year.

As a result of the pandemic, the CAOB’s annual events had to be cancelled and members were looking for new ways to engage Oak Bay residents and foster a sense of community from a distance, Cochran said. Eventually, the idea of creating a community-wide photo gallery – inspired by the National Portrait Gallery’s Hold Still photo project conducted in the United Kingdom in 2020 which sought to capture life amid the pandemic – was pitched.

The CAOB felt it was a “brilliant idea for an activity we can still engage in safely,” she said. “Our community is still here” and looking for ways to connect safely, and Oak Bay Snaps Back will do just that.

Photos dating back to March 2020 will be accepted along with new ones taken before May 15. Residents are encouraged to “memorialize this experience” and all the changes witnessed throughout the pandemic, she said. The goal is to show that the human spirit endures through themes of our new normal, connecting with nature and helpers and heroes.

“We’re all hopeful this is the end of the pandemic,” she said. The project is a way to capture the widened sidewalks, grocery store arrows, hearts in windows, drive-by birthdays, virtual meetings and all the ways life changed, she added.

Photos and drawings can be sent to publisher@oakbaynews.com, and must be submitted by May 15 at 11:59 p.m. All submissions will be entered to win gift certificates to various Oak Bay businesses and a selection will be featured in the Oak Bay News and on the CAOB website.

Photos should be high-resolution JPEGs with 300 DPI, must be taken in Oak Bay, cannot be retouched and should only include people who’ve consented to have their picture taken. Captions should include the names of the subjects, what they’re doing, where they are and who took the picture.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Coronavirusoak bayPhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langford students banish broom from forest at Belmont Secondary School
Next story
Four-year-old Saanich boy raises thousands for Heritage Acres following fire

Just Posted

The damaged vehicle that Saanich police say drove away from a hit and run on Wednesday. (Photo: Saanich police)
Driver with heavily damaged vehicle stopped by Saanich police after hit and run

Police issue 90-day prohibition and criminal charges are pending

A large tree on a vehicle in the driveway of a Saanich home off Cedar Hill X Road on March 25.(Devon Bidal/News staff)
Large tree falls on car in Saanich

Tree fell in the driveway of a home off Cedar Hill X Road

A hand-painted roadside sign points to a farmstand. The District of Sooke’s proposed business bylaw is “confusing and ambiguous” when it comes to farmstands, according to a local farmer. (Lauren Krohn - Metro Creative)
Farmstand operator scrutinizes Sooke’s proposed business licence bylaw

Bylaw makes it difficult for local farmers to compete with businesses outside Sooke

Saanich police are seeking an individual who allegedly stole various ice-cream treats from a grocery store in the 3100-block of Tillicum Road on March 13. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook)
Saanich police hot on the trail of ice cream thief

Store secruity camera captures image of suspect allegedly walking out with ice-cream treats

The Woodside Farm farmhouse. (Contributed photo)
Sooke’s historic Woodside Farm sold to local couple

Woodside Farm is the oldest continuously operated farm west of the Great Lakes, says musuem

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

John Horgan, Premier of B.C. praises the efforts of Prince Rupert with the success of the community-wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic in his briefing on March 24. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert has reached 85% COVID vaccination mark

Prince Rupert’s attitude is needed across the province, Premier said

The BC SPCA is reminding drivers of the dangers of having pets in vehicles, both when leaving it parked and when travelling. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA warns drivers about dangers of pets in vehicles, both when parked and travelling

Use harnesses, crates, and don’t let your dog stick its head out the window are all tips from SPCA

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. more than doubles fine for breaking COVID-19 gathering orders

Penalty for attending, promoting events goes from $230 to $575

Premier John Horgan says B.C. is looking to follow Saskatchewan’s lead in amending labour codes to allow employees’ time off to get a COVID-19 vaccine. (Government of B.C.)
B.C. considering paid time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Premier John Horgan said the province is looking to follow in Saskatchewan’s footsteps

Some of the views that will be visible from two newly proposed suspension bridges, such as the one above at Hospital Creek. (File photo)
Golden to soon be home to tallest suspension bridge in Canada

Sitting at 130 m and 80 m, they’ll be amongst the tallest in the country

Nicole Picard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Nabil Chikh as pharmacies begin giving Covid-19 vaccinations Monday, March 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada surpasses 10 per cent COVID vaccination mark, but are we going fast enough?

Sixty per cent of Canadians over the age of 80 have received at least one dose

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C. female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to help ease their migration journey

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17. Two people have been charged in (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

Most Read