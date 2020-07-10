A knitted octopus warms a utility pole along Metchosin Road. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Octopus art crawls into Colwood neighbourhood

Artist of knitted sleeves identifies herself on Instagram

What has eight legs, a rounded body and can be spotted along Metchosin Road in Colwood?

Draped around a utility pole across from Happy Campers Daycare is an intricately knitted octopus. The aquatic animal has shades of pink, red and purple on a grey canvas that wraps around the pole.

Black Press Media spoke with several neighbours about the creative piece of art and while most didn’t know who created it in the first place, a few noted they have seen previous iterations of artwork on the exact same pole. Notably, there have been poppies around Remembrance Day and spring flowers in March.

While she chose not to do an interview with Black Press Media, Colwood’s Cecelia Penner, whose social media describes her as a wedding officiant for couples throughout Southern Vancouver Island has identified herself as the mystery artist. She posted a story to her Instagram page, thanking a local photographer for featuring her work.

Drivers can find the piece of artwork across the road from Amylee Lane, before they make their way down the hill towards Royal Bay from Colwood.

