Peninsula Co-op matching up to $150,000 to support frontline healthcare

Peninsula Co-op is donating in the help to fight back against COVID-19, and they’re asking the community to come together to help them.

“As an essential service, we can appreciate the challenges that come with staying operational in a time of crisis. But our work pales in comparison to the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly caring for patients on the frontlines as they fight to help keep our community healthy. They don’t have the option of self-serve,” said Lindsay Gaudette, marketing and community relations manager, Peninsula Co-op. “2020 is the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife and we want to help support the frontline heroes as they battle this pandemic head-on.”

Peninsula Co-op is matching donations up to $150,000 to help provide much-needed equipment and supplies to frontline healthcare professionals across six Vancouver Island hospitals. Donors can choose which hospital foundation their donation will go to so they can feel good about supporting their own local healthcare heroes.

Donate at peninsulaco-opcares.com or text CARES to 28778.

The link allows the donor to pick which hospital foundation they prefer:

• Victoria Hospitals Foundation (Royal Jubilee and Victoria General Hospitals)

• Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation (Saanich Peninsula Hospital)

• Cowichan District Hospital Foundation (Cowichan District Hospital)

• Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation (North Island Hospital – Comox Valley)

• Campbell River Hospital Foundation (North Island Hospital – Campbell River)

Peninsula Co-op is a Vancouver Island-based co-operative, with locations throughout the south end of the Island (from Duncan to Victoria) as well as Comox and Campbell River.

Coronavirus

