Peninsula’s green thumb writer remembered

Helen Lang, who wrote columns for three decades, dies at the age of 99

For more than 30 years, Helen Lang amused readers and encouraged green thumbs with her column Over the Garden Fence.

Mother to six, grandmother to 16, and great grandmother to even more, Lang died March 26.

“She began writing her articles soon after moving to Sidney with her soulmate and husband Jim Lang, know as ‘himself’ in her missives,” said Barb MacPherson, the “eldest of her tribe.”

Lang had a large following and was always happy to answer her reader’s questions on obscure gardening topics. She was also an incorrigible prankster and her sense of humour was always evident in her columns.

Lang died peacefully, months shy of her 100th birthday, which would have been Dec. 25.

“We are all grateful for the care and support she received towards the end of her life from the excellent staff and leadership at Sidney Care Home. She truly lived her life to the fullest,” MacPherson said.

She will be laid to rest beside her beloved ‘Jimmy’ or ‘himself’ at the Royal Oak Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held when COVID-19 allows.

