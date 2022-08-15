PHOTOS: Central Saanich remembers long-time firefighter, community leader Forrest Owens
A colour guard led the procession of firefighters and other emergency crews representing various departments during Sunday’s memorial in honour of Forrest Owens, who had served as Central Saanich’s assistant chief during a career that spanned 35 years in firefighting. The procession, which featured some 200 people, started from Stelly’s Secondary School on the way to the Saanich Fairgrounds. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) The sounds of bagpipes accompanied the procession in honour of Forrest Owens. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) The musicians accompanying the procession in honour of Forrest Owens came from Greater Victoria, but also Greater Vancouver. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) The procession by firefighters and other emergency crews representing various departments during Sunday’s memorial in honour of Forrest Owens had a solemn, even sacred tone. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) This Central Saanich Fire Department engine was one of two vehicles that were part of the procession in honour of Forest Owens. It carried Owens’ yellow helmet and firefighting uniform to the Saanich Fairgrounds, where Owens’ memorial took place. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Central Saanich Fire Department Chief Kenn Mount led the department during the procession in honour of Forrest Owens. With the department mourning one of its most influential figures of the last three decades, crews from North Saanich and Saanich temporarily assumed coverage. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) The first elements of the procession of firefighters and other emergency crews representing various departments during Sunday’s memorial in honour of Forrest Owens reach the gates of the Saanich Fairgrounds. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) The procession of firefighters and other emergency crews representing various departments during Sunday’s memorial in honour of Forrest Owens took place under nearly clear blue skies with the sun accentuating the chrome of this vintage fire truck. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Sunday’s memorial for Forrest Owens took place in the RCMP Barn at the Saanich Fairgrounds. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) According to an unofficial estimate, more than 800 people filled the barn. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Central Saanich Fire Department Chief Kenn Mount speaks with a picture of Forrest Owens behind him. Owens, who served some 35 years in the Central Saanich Fire Department, unexpectedly died on July 21 at the age of 64. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Hundreds of firefighters, family and friends gathered Sunday to remember Forrest Owens, a pillar of the Saanich Peninsula.
Owens, who served as assistant fire chief in Central Saanich during a career that spanned 35 years, died unexpectedly from complications of cancer on July 21 at the age of 64. His passing reverberated through Central Saanich and across the region.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com
funeralSaanich Peninsula