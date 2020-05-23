PHOTOS: Colwood Church Cruise brings smiles to West Shore community

People in vehicles smiled and waved as they rolled by residents on the West Shore as part of the Colwood Church Cruise. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
The Colwood Church Cruise rolled by Ruth King Elementary on Saturday afternoon. The parade visited elementary schools on the West Shore to spread cheer in the community. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
People in vehicles smiled and waved as they rolled by residents on the West Shore as part of the Colwood Church Cruise. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
People in vehicles smiled and waved as they rolled by residents on the West Shore as part of the Colwood Church Cruise. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Some cars in the Colwood Church Cruise had themes such as stuffed animal safari or the Canada car. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
People in vehicles smiled and waved as they rolled by residents on the West Shore as part of the Colwood Church Cruise. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
The Colwood Church Cruise rolled by Ruth King Elementary on Saturday afternoon. About 15 decorated vehicles rolled by elementary schools on the West Shore to spread cheer. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
People waved, smiled and spread good cheer during the Colwood Church Cruise on Saturday. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Pirate ship Morgana from Esquimalt Buccaneer Days joined the Colwood Church Cruise on Saturday. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
The Colwood Church Cruise visited elementary schools on the West Shore Saturday afternoon to spread some cheer. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

A rolling parade spread cheer throughout the West Shore on Saturday.

The Colwood Church Cruise rolled by all of the elementary schools on the West Shore, leaving nothing but smiles behind for those watching.

About 15 decorated vehicles and the pirate ship, Morgana, from Buccaneer Days in Esquimalt made up the parade. People in the vehicles were playing music, blowing bubbles and honking their horns as they cruised by. Some of the cars were decorated with themes as well such as a stuffed animal safari and Canada.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Lochside Elementary teachers missing their students plan parade through community

Co-director of community events at Colwood Church, Brittany Schindel, said the church normally holds big events like a party in the park over the summer or Trunk or Treat in the fall. However, with COVID-19 restrictions, they aren’t able to host large gatherings.

“We saw the birthday party parades and school parades and thought it’d be a great way to reach out,” Schindel said. “It’s been a rough go so we just wanted to do something for the community.”

The church chose to drive by schools so residents could set up in the fields and parking lots and still maintain physical distance while watching the parade.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Community surprises Saanich boy with car parade on seventh birthday

While many people have been struggling as they physically distance from friends and family, Schindel said the Colwood Church has been a great source of community for many, even if only online. She said volunteers usually power church events and have been “itching” for something to do lately.

“I think people are just really excited to have something different on a Saturday,” Schindel said. “We wanted to do something to bring joy to others.”

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

CoronavirusParade

