PHOTOS: Colwood fire department opens its doors to the community

The Colwood Fire Department held an open house at its station at 3215 Metchosin Road on Sunday (Sept. 25), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The crowds poured in to explore the station, the fire trucks and the museum, watch demonstrations of car extrication and firefighters compete in time trials as well as learn more about firefighting through various activities.
Kids got to try out fire hoses, fire extinguishers and wearing the fire suit themselves.
There was also hot dogs and refreshments on offer from Seafirst Insurance Brokers with the donation proceeds going to the of the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters’ Association Community Initiatives fund.
