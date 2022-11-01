PHOTOS: Oak Bay Village teems with costumed guests for family Halloween event

Jet Black hoops down The Avenue for the Oak Bay circus-themed Halloween event on Oct. 31. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) The Oak Bay BIA brings back its popular Halloween event Oct. 31. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Superman reveals himself, performing on Oak Bay Avenue Oct. 31. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) The Oak Bay BIA brings back its popular Halloween event Oct. 31. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Little lion Maia Park applauds the live music while out enjoying an Oak Bay Halloween with fellow felines Katie Park, middle, and Kathy Bell. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Avery Roberts wields a fire extinguisher and Calum Neate a sword as the two make their way down Oak Bay Avenue trick-or-treating courtesy of local businesses. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Timothy Bullock, left, and mom Wanda Crouse enjoy the festivities of Oak Bay Halloween. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Dan-O the Clown entertains kids on Oak Bay Avenue as the business association brings back its big Halloween festival Oct. 31. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Tiger Jace Oskarsson, 2, drives the Oak Bay fire truck with passion, while his tamers capture the action. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Marleen Andrews and Amanita, 2, don homemade dandelion costumes for the Oak Bay family Halloween festivities. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Autumn McCrae, 9, makes a perfect shot during the kids games at the Oak Bay Village Halloween event Oct. 31. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) The coven of Chelsea Clark, left, Molly, lap, and Llinda Clark cruise Oak Bay Avenue on Oct. 31. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch and his Oak Bay mare with Heather Leary, organizer of the Oak Bay BIA event that saw thousands of people (most in costume) fill The Avenue Oct. 31. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Families flocked to Oak Bay Avenue as the annual Halloween celebration returned Oct. 31.

A circus atmosphere with hoop dancers, magic and trick-or-treating hit the street made pedestrian-only for the event hosted by Oak Bay Village, the colloquial name for the Oak Bay Business Improvement Assocation.

With the usual community bonfire cancelled due to the drought that lingered well into fall, Oak Bay firefighters joined the festivities on The Avenue.

CommunityHalloweenoak bay