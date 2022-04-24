Oaklands community members work on building “bug hotels” during the grand opening event for the neighbourhood’s community garden. (Photo courtesy of Oaklands Community Association)

Oaklands community members work on building “bug hotels” during the grand opening event for the neighbourhood’s community garden. (Photo courtesy of Oaklands Community Association)

PHOTOS: Oaklands community gets growing with new garden plots in Victoria

Food security, community spirit celebrated at grand opening this month

Oaklands neighbourhood residents exercised their green thumbs and celebrated food security earlier this month, when the Oaklands Community Association launched the Oswald Park community garden.

Despite rainy, cool weather the April 10 celebration attracted a number of community members, who not only got started planting their garden beds but took part in a variety of family-friendly activities. Those included building “bug hotels” out of moss, twigs and other natural materials, and getting creative at the children’s decoration station.

Students from the Camosun College community, family and childhood studies program lent the OCA a hand with decorating, and city officials including Mayor Lisa Helps and Coun. Jeremy Loveday supported the group and helped volunteer and communications coordinator Ashley Chun cut the ribbon to officially open the facility.

As Chun noted later, 2022 has been declared Year of the Garden (#yearofthegarden) in Victoria and many other communities across Canada, as a way to celebrate community building, food security and food sovereignty.

Oswald Park is at 3031 Cedar Hill Rd. More information on the OCA can be found at oaklands.life.

ALSO READ: Pantry program growing goodness in Victoria’s Oaklands neighbourhood

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gardeningVictoria

 

Oaklands Community Association board member Melissa Lim, left, and her daughter work on a bug hotel at the community garden grand opening. (Photo courtesy of Oaklands Community Association)

Oaklands Community Association board member Melissa Lim, left, and her daughter work on a bug hotel at the community garden grand opening. (Photo courtesy of Oaklands Community Association)

Mayor Lisa Helps, right, here with Ashley Chun, Oaklands Community Association volunteer and communications coordinator, speaks at the grand opening of the Oswald Park community garden April 10. (Courtesy of OCA)

Mayor Lisa Helps, right, here with Ashley Chun, Oaklands Community Association volunteer and communications coordinator, speaks at the grand opening of the Oswald Park community garden April 10. (Courtesy of OCA)

Previous story
Rotary targets 600 Canada flags flying in Oak Bay, Victoria this summer

Just Posted

Members of the Oaklands Community Garden do some planting during the recent grand opening event. (Courtesy of Oaklands Community Association)
PHOTOS: Oaklands community gets growing with new garden plots in Victoria

Jeff Wollach receives a gift certificate (on behalf of his wife) from Madone Pelan, manager of the Oak Bay Beach Hotel, flanked by (from left) Joan Peggs, chair of the Rotary Club of Oak Bay Canada flag program, and committee members Clair Wakefield, Peter Lawrie and Bryan Crockford. (Courtesy of Oak Bay Rotary)
Rotary targets 600 Canada flags flying in Oak Bay, Victoria this summer

An area just off Millstream Road (highlighted) is targeted for possible film soundstages in the Langford Heights development. The other lots slated for a business park, and possibly residential development, would not be impacted. (Courtesy of City of Langford)
Curtains could open to film studio idea with Langford rezoning off Millstream

Butler Concrete and Aggregate and Empire Hydrogen Energy Systems have announced a partnership aimed at using Empire’s technology to make concrete trucks more efficient and less polluting. (Photo courtesy of Business Wire)
Greater Victoria companies team up to make concrete more environmentally friendly