PHOTOS: Sundown brings solace to Victoria residents scorched by summer heat

A group of young people danced under the glow of the setting sun and temperatures began to let up Monday evening. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)A group of young people danced under the glow of the setting sun and temperatures began to let up Monday evening. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
A few paddle boarders and kayakers drifted through the purple-tinted ocean Monday evening. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)A few paddle boarders and kayakers drifted through the purple-tinted ocean Monday evening. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Dozens of people walked out to Ogden Point Monday evening to watch the sun set. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)Dozens of people walked out to Ogden Point Monday evening to watch the sun set. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
At 9 p.m. Monday, dozens of people remained on beaches along Dallas Road chatting, listening to music and taking a final dip in the ocean. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)At 9 p.m. Monday, dozens of people remained on beaches along Dallas Road chatting, listening to music and taking a final dip in the ocean. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
A swimmer emerged from the ocean near Ogden Point Monday evening, cooling off after a record-breaking day of heat. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)A swimmer emerged from the ocean near Ogden Point Monday evening, cooling off after a record-breaking day of heat. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
The sky glowed a deep orange Monday night just before the sun set below the horizon. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)The sky glowed a deep orange Monday night just before the sun set below the horizon. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Relieved bunches of people emerged onto Dallas Road on Monday evening as the searing sun began to drop and bearable temperatures set in.

At 9 p.m., the waterfront walkway was busy with people walking, biking, rollerblading and skateboarding. Just below, at the Dallas Road staircase, a group of young people blasted music and danced, skin glowing orange under the setting sun.

On either side of them, dozens of people remained on the rocky beaches playing badminton, indulging in a cold drink or two and taking a final cooling dip in the ocean. And, further out, a few paddle boarders and kayakers drifted slowly through the water.

Summer was in the air.

