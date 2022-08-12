PHOTOS: Supermoon stands out over Greater Victoria

The moon from Mill Hill in Langford. (Photo by Ed Court) The moon from Mill Hill in Langford. (Photo by Ed Court) The moon from the Chinese Cemetery in Oak Bay. (Photo by Jeremy Phillips) The moon over Trial Island in Oak Bay under a 98 per cent moon. (Photo by Jeremy Phillips) The view from Blueberry Hill includes the Milky Way over Trial Island off Oak Bay. (Photo by Jeremy Phillips)

A supermoon overnight Thursday (Aug. 11) inspired photographers to get out and about across Greater Victoria.

The last supermoon – what scientists call a full moon near or at the closest point in its orbit around the Earth – of 2022 fell at the peak of the Perseid meteor shower.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year from mid-July to August.

Do you have photos to share? Email vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

READ ALSO: NASA’s new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Astronomy