PHOTOS: Turkey vulture rescued after hanging upside down in a tree for hours

A turkey vulture that was stuck hanging in a tree has been successfully released back into the wild. (Wild ARC/Facebook)
A turkey vulture has been released back into the wild after getting caught in a tree and hanging upside down for hours.

Last week’s West Shore rescue was a team effort. The B.C. SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) was alerted by the Metchosin Fire Department.

The bird had been found with a length of rope wrapped around its leg, which got caught up in tree branches and left the bird hanging upside down for several hours.

Rehab staff arrived on scene with the help of Langford Fire Rescue. But when they arrived, crews realized the bird was in a more difficult position than originally thought and sought the help of Tip Top Tree Service, who were able to reach the animal and brought it down safely.

An exam at Wild ARC found the vulture had minimal injuries and it was released back into the wild after a few days of supportive care.

 

Wild ARC

