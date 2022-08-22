PHOTOS: Victoria yardsale raises nearly $4,000 for Ukrainians in Canada

The residents and staff of Parkwood Place raised $3,864 to aid Ukrainian families with a yard sale on Aug. 20. (Courtesy Parkwood Place)The residents and staff of Parkwood Place raised $3,864 to aid Ukrainian families with a yard sale on Aug. 20. (Courtesy Parkwood Place)
The residents and staff of Parkwood Place raised $3,864 to aid Ukrainian families with a yard sale on Aug. 20. (Courtesy Parkwood Place)The residents and staff of Parkwood Place raised $3,864 to aid Ukrainian families with a yard sale on Aug. 20. (Courtesy Parkwood Place)
The residents and staff of Parkwood Place raised $3,864 to aid Ukrainian families with a yard sale on Aug. 20. (Courtesy Parkwood Place)The residents and staff of Parkwood Place raised $3,864 to aid Ukrainian families with a yard sale on Aug. 20. (Courtesy Parkwood Place)

The residents and staff of Parkwood Place took pleasure in making a difference with a sale Saturday (Aug. 20) raising $3,864 to aid Ukrainian families new to Canada.

The Victoria retirement residence donated funds raised through a yard sale to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, where most of the remaining items were also sent for families to use.

This year, as of Aug. 14, about 74,000 people have arrived in Canada from Ukraine. Housing remains a key issue. Anyone interested in hosting can visit ukrainehelpvi.ca or uwbc.ca/campaign/ukraine.

READ ALSO: Ukrainians long to go home as war drags on

READ ALSO: Ukrainians coming in to B.C. see rise in human trafficking risks

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Ukraine

Previous story
Sidney’s waterfront lit up with 2022 Salish Sea Lantern Festival

Just Posted

Vehicles and boat trailers parked along the shoulder near Maple Avenue are a safety concern for people turning onto Highway 14. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
In Sooke, safe road passage hindered by seasonal anglers

VicPD seeks information after a youth was taken to hospital Saturday (Aug. 20). (Black Press Media file photo)
Youth seriously injured by weapon at Victoria street party with more than 100 people

The residents and staff of Parkwood Place raised $3,864 to aid Ukrainian families with a yard sale on Aug. 20. (Courtesy Parkwood Place)
PHOTOS: Victoria yardsale raises nearly $4,000 for Ukrainians in Canada

The 2022 Salish Sea Lantern Festival climaxed Saturday with a procession of lanterns along Sidney’s waterfront with many following an aquatic theme. (Bob Orchard/Submitted)
Sidney’s waterfront lit up with 2022 Salish Sea Lantern Festival