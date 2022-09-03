PHOTOS: Westshore Motorsports Park starts final lap with parade through Langford

Race cars and their drivers from West Shore Motorsports Park were on display, signing autographs, and even handing out candy in central Langford Saturday following the last-ever parade from the track, as it is set to close permanently later in September. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Race cars from West Shore Motorsports Park were on display in central Langford Saturday following the last-ever parade from the track, as it is set to close permanently later in September. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Race cars and their drivers from West Shore Motorsports Park were on display, signing autographs, and even handing out candy in central Langford Saturday following the last-ever parade from the track, as it is set to close permanently later in September. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Race cars from West Shore Motorsports Park were on display in central Langford Saturday following the last-ever parade from the track, as it is set to close permanently later in September. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Race cars from West Shore Motorsports Park were on display in central Langford Saturday following the last-ever parade from the track, as it is set to close permanently later in September. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Race cars from West Shore Motorsports Park were on display in central Langford Saturday following the last-ever parade from the track, as it is set to close permanently later in September. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Race cars from West Shore Motorsports Park were on display in central Langford Saturday following the last-ever parade from the track, as it is set to close permanently later in September. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

As the final race season rapidly approaches its grand finale at Westshore Motorsports Park, a group of drivers took to the streets of Langford in their race cars for a special parade and car show Saturday (Sept. 3).

Escorted by the West Shore RCMP, the cars made their way from the speedway to Bryn Maur Road at 10 a.m. where they posed for pictures, signed autographs, and enjoyed some good food before heading back to the track ahead of the weekend’s Shockwave Seats Canada 200.

“It’s obviously very bitter sweet knowing this is the last parade,” said track general manager Daryl Crocker. “But it’s a lot of fun being allowed to drive these race cars on the road. For a lot of people, that’s a pretty big experience. There are guys here who specifically bought race cars to be here this weekend because of the parade.”

The parade was first held in 2019 and was intended to be an annual event, but the last two years of the pandemic put it on hold, making Saturday’s event both the second and the final edition. It is also unique in that it is one of only two or three parades in all of North America featuring race cars driving down public roads.

The race weekend itself has drawn nearly 100 cars to the track, Crocker said, as the entire motorsports community seeks to enjoy everything the track has to offer before it waves the checkered flag for the last time on Sept. 17.

