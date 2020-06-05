Playgrounds back in the swing of things on the West Shore

The playground at Wishart Elementary School taped off during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)

Playspaces across the region begin to get back into the swing of things this month.

Municipalities across the region closed playgrounds and park benches in March to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Langford has reopened its playgrounds, parks and public washrooms, announced on social media Thursday, June 4. Playground users must bring their own hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes and maintain physical distancing on site. Westhills Stadium and Goudy Field remain closed.

View Royal reopened a slew of outdoor spaces June 4 as well. Open parks include View Royal Park, including exercise equipment; Helmcken Centennial, including the basketball and tennis courts; Portage, Chilco, Robin Hill, Chancellor, including the basketball court, Evelyn Heights, not including the basketball court – as a new hoop and repaired backboard are set to be installed; Marler, Chalmers, Newstead, Knollwood and Mellor as well as the remaining parks and picnic benches in the community. As of Friday, water fountains and baseball fields remain closed.

Colwood is also among those reopening play structures and picnic tables throughout the community, advising residents to adhere to guidelines set out by the Provincial Health Officer and the BC Parks and Recreation Association.

West Shore Parks and Recreation’s latest re-opening is its weight room on June 2. Find updates at westshorerecreation.ca as more services resume. The popular Lagoon Beach is open to visitors, though there is no through traffic on Ocean Boulevard. Vehicles can access the beach via Lagoon Road and parking is available along the beach to about midway along the lagoon.

Standard guidelines say those who don’t feel well should stay home, wash or sanitize hands frequently as well as before and after using playgrounds and other park facilities, and continue to maintain physical distance of two metres.



