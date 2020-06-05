The playground at Wishart Elementary School taped off during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)

Playgrounds back in the swing of things on the West Shore

Langford, View Royal, Colwood reopen parks, playgrounds

Playspaces across the region begin to get back into the swing of things this month.

Municipalities across the region closed playgrounds and park benches in March to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Langford has reopened its playgrounds, parks and public washrooms, announced on social media Thursday, June 4. Playground users must bring their own hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes and maintain physical distancing on site. Westhills Stadium and Goudy Field remain closed.

View Royal reopened a slew of outdoor spaces June 4 as well. Open parks include View Royal Park, including exercise equipment; Helmcken Centennial, including the basketball and tennis courts; Portage, Chilco, Robin Hill, Chancellor, including the basketball court, Evelyn Heights, not including the basketball court – as a new hoop and repaired backboard are set to be installed; Marler, Chalmers, Newstead, Knollwood and Mellor as well as the remaining parks and picnic benches in the community. As of Friday, water fountains and baseball fields remain closed.

RELATED: Playgrounds across the south Island close as COVID-19 spreads

Colwood is also among those reopening play structures and picnic tables throughout the community, advising residents to adhere to guidelines set out by the Provincial Health Officer and the BC Parks and Recreation Association.

West Shore Parks and Recreation’s latest re-opening is its weight room on June 2. Find updates at westshorerecreation.ca as more services resume. The popular Lagoon Beach is open to visitors, though there is no through traffic on Ocean Boulevard. Vehicles can access the beach via Lagoon Road and parking is available along the beach to about midway along the lagoon.

Standard guidelines say those who don’t feel well should stay home, wash or sanitize hands frequently as well as before and after using playgrounds and other park facilities, and continue to maintain physical distance of two metres.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parkland grads mark end to high school in virtual ceremony

Just Posted

Sooke fitness facilities reopen to the public

Extra measures set in place to ensure user safety

PHOTOS: Dozens show up to rebuild vandalized Victoria people-less protest

Chalk messages of support surround the fountain in Centennial Square

Playgrounds back in the swing of things on the West Shore

Langford, View Royal, Colwood reopen parks, playgrounds

National Doughnut Day pays tribute to those on frontlines of First World War

The Salvation Army will be handing out doughnuts to community partners on Friday

Vancouver Island’s current COVID-19 case count officially hits zero

Of the 130 recorded Island Health cases, five people have died, 125 recovered

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

B.C. records just one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

One more person has also died

Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park at large

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Twenty-two people were arrested in February, but Crown has decided not to pursue charges

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Alert Bay resident carves tribute to his community kicking COVID-19’s butt

‘Our little village crushed the curve with love and commitment’

Most Read