Playing his tune

Musician Daniel Morel breaks out a tune with his harmonica in front of Western Foods in Sooke on Thursday. Morel, originally from eastern Quebec, says he prefers playing his street music in Sooke rather than downtown Victoria because the people here are “much more inviting and nicer.” Morel also plays for a local band Who is Shadow Hawk? (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)

Photos of the Day