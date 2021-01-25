Port Renfrew gets new snowplow

Port Renfrew Fire Chief Dan Kuzman, left, and Juan de Fuca Electoral Area Director Mike Hicks, separated by two fishing rods for safe pandemic physical distancing, display the village’s new snowplowing unit. (Contributed)

Port Renfrew has a new $15,000 snowplow.

“Emcon Services and the CRD staff have worked over a year to make this happen. It’s a pretty neat thing,” Mike Hicks, the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director, said Monday.

Over the years, snow has virtually closed down Port Renfrew, with Emcon crews unable to get into the village to clear roads. It made it difficult for not only residents to travel through village streets but emergency vehicles, too.

With the new plow, CRD Port Renfrew Utilities Commission workers can now help Emcon clear roads in the Port Renfrew area after a snowfall.

The provincial government is usually responsible for clearing roads in regional electoral areas.

“Emcon could have said no to the snowplowing, yet they recognize that when we have a huge dump of snow, it’s hard to get out to Port Renfrew. If we could do it, they were happy to help us along,” Hicks said.

Hicks said the new plow would also enable the utilities commission to quickly clear roads to the water reservoir and transfer station and fire routes.

In addition to allowing the CRD to plow Highway 14, Emcon will also fund the plow’s operation.

“Emcom’s been just tremendous,” Hicks said.

Along with the purchase of the plow, the CRD also bought a used one-ton Chevrolet Silverado. The total capital costs for both pieces of equipment are $30,000.

