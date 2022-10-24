Province adds crosswalk at dangerous Galloping Goose crossing in Metchosin

The crosswalk is where the trail crosses Happy Valley Road near Glen Forest Way

The new crosswalk on Happy Valley Road near Glen Forest Way connects two portions of the Galloping Goose. (Courtesy of Island Health)

The province is touting the safety benefits of a new crosswalk that connects the Galloping Goose Regional Trail where it crosses Happy Valley Road in Metchosin.

Its aim is to keep trail users safe when they cross from one portion of the Goose to the other where the trail crosses Happy Valley Road near Glen Forest Way.

The project includes solar-powered pedestrian and cyclist-activated crossing signs along with “vivid” pedestrian crosswalk markings.

“I have walked the trail with my dog and travelled on it on my bike and on horseback and that spot, in particular, has been a scary and dangerous place to cross,” said Metchosin Coun. Sharie Epp, in a statement. “We are so thrilled to have received the grant, and people are loving the new crosswalk. It makes a huge difference. Just having the crosswalk there makes drivers more cautious and encourages them to go a bit slower.”

It’s part of the province’s Vision Zero in Road Safety Grant Program and cost $10,000.

“We know from the science that vividly alerting drivers to an upcoming crosswalk increases the likelihood that they will slow down, visually scan for people crossing and ultimately stop when the situation calls for it,” Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean said in the same statement.

