Prince George, heir to the British throne, is puctured in this file photo dated Saturday, June 17, 2017, members of the British royal family. How much do you know about Prince George, other princes and other people named George? (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)

QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

The heir to the British throne celebrates his birthday on July 22

Prince George of Cambridge, heir to the British throne, was born on July 22, 2013.

In honour of the young prince’s birthday, here are some questions about Prince George, about other princes and about other people named George.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Save-On-Foods customers raise nearly $50,000 for Victoria hospitals
Next story
VIDEO: Victoria man’s stolen bike pedals full circle

Just Posted

Port Renfrew cuts cord from SEAPARC funding

Funds will be reallocated through Sooke and Juan de Fuca

Learning groups offer engaging opportunities for Sooke residents

Pandemic Post Card project reflects residents experiences during COVID-19

Ferry on route to Greater Victoria discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

BC Transit hands out free masks at Greater Victoria bus stops

Mask handout is part of province-wide campaign encouraging transit etiquette

Victoria’s median asking rent for one-bedroom hits $1,600

Rent prices up 15 per cent since 2019: PadMapper

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Most Read