Reader’s Lens
Deer nibble on a plant in Sooke photographer Parvez Kumar’s backyard. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. Reader’s Lens is sponsored by Greenaway Realty. (Contributed)
Reader’s Lens
Deer nibble on a plant in Sooke photographer Parvez Kumar’s backyard. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. Reader’s Lens is sponsored by Greenaway Realty. (Contributed)
Hotspots include Sooke Road, Veterans Memorial Parkway and Colwood Corners
New Moss Rock library makes 300 across the CRD
Some things will never be the same after the COVID-19 pandemic, local experts say
Sooke district council has again delayed a decision to erect a memorial… Continue reading
Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading
New B.C. job site links unemployed with farm, seafood work
Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid
Dogsafe has designed a Dog in a Hot Car Responder Checklist
This is the farthest east the invasive species has been found so far
Mom says parents need to check their kids when they go camping
Officials closed the park in mid-March over coronavirus concerns
Meanwhile, the pandemic has exacerbated the violence facing many Indigenous women and girls
B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will be getting a few more dollars to try…
A $16,000 service agreement to be created
Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency
Victoria passes motion to allow camping 24-7 in parks until June 25
Some things will never be the same after the COVID-19 pandemic, local experts say
Friends and family support Patrick O’Hara on his 73rd birthday
Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital