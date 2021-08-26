Reader’s Lens East Sooke photographer Parvez Kumar captured this stunning picture of a summer sunset overlooking the Sooke Basin. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. (Contributed - Parvez Kumar)

Reader’s Lens East Sooke photographer Parvez Kumar captured this stunning picture of a summer sunset overlooking the Sooke Basin. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. (Contributed - Parvez Kumar)

Reader’s Lens

East Sooke photographer Parvez Kumar captured this stunning picture of a summer sunset overlooking the Sooke Basin. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. (Contributed – Parvez Kumar)

Previous story
Expert flown in to give Duncan church’s 120-year-old pipe organ a tune up

Just Posted

Steve Bishop, Barry DeVocht, Ken Bradley, John Launder, Phil Overhill, Joe Danyleyko, Buddy Dydra, Erick Wickheim, Chantal Wilson, Joy DeVocht, Elaine McMath and Gail Bishop will represent the Sooke in the two-day B.C. Horseshoe Pitching provincial championships. (Kevin :aird - Sooke News Mirror)
12 Sooke horseshoe pitchers head to B.C. championships in Abbotsford

Anita Saikail stands at the intersection of Dunford Road and Henry Eng Place where a crosswalk will be installed, thanks to her letter to city council. The 62-year-old with diverse abilities finds crossing the street here dangerous and scary. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Anxious pedestrian asks for a crosswalk, Langford listens

A new COVID-19 testing facility scheduled to open at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) on Aug. 30 promises to improve air travel safety and convenience, but not without a price tag as same-day results cost $375. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 testing site scheduled to open at Victoria International Airport

VicPD was called Wednesday (Aug. 18) by a business owner who reported a man had damaged a sign outside his business in the 2500-block of Government Street. (Courtesy VicPD)
UPDATE: Victoria police identify suspect after business owner snaps photo