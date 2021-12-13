Realtor knows Langford community will support the Goldstream Food Bank

Real estate agent Darren Day has held three food bank fundraisers for the Goldstream Food Bank, including the latest earlier this month outside Quality Foods in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Day and volunteers were collecting food items outside Quality Foods on Langford Parkway on a recent weekend. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

A local real estate agent is thanking the community in Langford for making a seasonal food drive a success.

Darren Day, owner of Darren Day Real Estate in Saanich, was outside Quality Foods recently collecting food and cash for the Goldstream Food Bank. It’s the third food drive he’s held in the past year, hosting his first Fill the Truck event last fall and another one at Easter 2021.

“We were really nervous about whether it would even work,” said Day, remembering the lead-up to the inaugural event. “At first I was thinking, ‘Jeez, I’d have to go in and buy a bunch of groceries’ because nobody would be here.”

But the support from the community has been great, he said. The first food drive reached its goal of bringing in $10,000, as did this year’s drive.

Helping out in this way was something Day said he wanted to do for a while. By renting the truck, having music playing and collecting donations outside the grocery store, the campaign attracted people’s attention and made it easier for them to donate.

A number of food drives have moved to focus on cash donations, but Day said setting up outside a grocery store made sense to allow for physical food and monetary collection.

“The community really have come together and I think we live in the best area in the planet,” he said.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria businesses, food bank included in provincial fundraiser

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsFood BankWest Shore