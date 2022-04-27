Resident art installations aim to add Curb Appeal in Saanich’s Gorge-Tillicum

Event calls on residents to create yard art displays for all to enjoy

A Curb Appeal installation on Earl Grey Street in Saanich invites neighbours to sit down and enjoy a fairy tea party. (Photo courtesy of Sandee Legh)

Gorge Tillicum will soon feature a ‘spring fantasy’ neighbourhood gallery.

Through an event called Curb Appeal, residents in the area are encouraged to create art installations in their yards and windows from May 1 to 14.

This year’s spring theme could include flowers, fairies, gnomes and other whimsical odes to the season, said organizer Reb Stevenson of the Gorge Tillicum Community Association.

“It can be as simple as a paper flower in your window or as epic as a hedge shaped into a magnificent creature. What really matters is participating any way you can,” she added.

The association created the event last spring to connect neighbours through art during the pandemic, and members hope it will continue to grow and become a staple event in the neighbourhood.

All residents can participate by displaying something artistic that is visible from the street. Other suggestions include decorated trees and fences, junk sculptures, painted rocks and light displays.

Colouring pages can also be downloaded from the community association website and hung in windows, a handy option for those who may be shorter on time.

Those who post a photo of their installation on Instagram and include the hashtag #gorgecurbappeal will be eligible to win a $100 prize from Foxgloves Flowers.

“We all delight in the friendly displays you see around Halloween and Christmas. We figure that springtime needs a bit of curb appeal too,” Stevenson said.

ALSO READ: New colourful art exhibit coming to Saanich’s Cedar Hill Rec Centre

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArtSaanichVisual Arts