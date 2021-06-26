Rotarians dish out scholarships to Oak Bay grads who spread good energy

Joseph Blake, Christopher Horwood, Caitlyn Huffman, and Tom Aerts commemorate the selection of the 2021 Oak Bay Rotary Scholarship and Sno’uyutth Legacy Scholarship winners. (Courtesy Oak Bay Rotary)

A pair of Oak Bay grads head into post-secondary life with a little extra cash at hand thanks to two Oak Bay Rotary Foundation scholarships.

Christopher Horwood earned the Oak Bay Rotary Scholarship created in 2015 to celebrate graduating students that emulate Rotary’s motto of service above self.

Caitlyn Huffman earned the Sno’uyutth Legacy Scholarship, created in 2016 to celebrate graduating students of First Nations, Métis and Inuit descent that emulate Sno’uyutth’s meaning – spreading good energy.

READ ALSO: Former Oak Bay recreation director goes international with Rotary

Since the beginning, many dedicated community partners have supported Sno’uyutth Legacy Scholarship, including: Oak Bay Community Association; Oak Bay High School Alumni Association; Oak Bay News; and Oak Bay Scotiabank.

READ ALSO: Private donor quadruples donations to Oak Bay Rotary scholarship funds

In the last year, Oak Bay Rotary Foundation has grown its permanent endowment by more than 40 per cent from $67,000 to about $94,000.

Organizers expect more endowment assets will allow the foundation to increase annual scholarship payments and allow them to create new programs to advance education in Oak Bay and Greater Victoria.

Donations to the foundation’s scholarships can be made online at CanadaHelps or by cheque to Oak Bay Rotary Foundation at #207B- 2187 Oak Bay Ave., Victoria BC V8R 1G1. The foundation’s charitable registration number is 80496-6422 RR0001.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay high