The Saanich Pioneer Society’s Log Cabin Museum and Archives, located in Saanichton, will hold the first of its popular Talk and Tea presentation on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Royal fashion subject of talk at Central Saanich museum

Log Cabin Museum in Saanichton will highlight fashions of Queen Elizabeth II

The Log Cabin Museum in the Saanichton neighbourhood of Central Saanich will hold the first of its popular Talk and Tea presentation after re-opening its doors.

Donna Otto, who hosts the Government House Costume Museum, will present Fashioning A Reign in describing the relationship between the fashion choices of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her time as monarch.

The presentation — which starts Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. in the Log Cabin Museum, 7910 Polo Park Cres. — draws on a display of the Queen’s wardrobe coinciding with her 90th birthday in 2016 spread across three locations in the United Kingdom.

Otto attended two of those locations and has created a presentation, which not only showcases many of the outfits the Queen had worn over those years but also offers background about the locations themselves.

Tea and refreshments follow. Admission is $5 for members and $7 for non-members.

The Log Cabin Museum is also open on Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. with local spinners and knitters demonstrating their crafts and inviting others to join. The facility is open for groups at other times by appointment.

