Saanich kicks off social distancing photo contest with Dr. Bonnie Henry pin prize pack

Saanich is inviting residents to take part in a social distancing contest to help flatten the curve and win a Dr. Bonnie Henry pin prize pack.

Social media / social distancing contest! Follow us and share your pictures of what you are doing to help flatten the curve! At the end of the contest we will draw 5 submissions at random for a Dr. Bonnie Henry pin prize pack! #battlecovidday Details at https://t.co/n9FH1rmwOL pic.twitter.com/C6y0dIKEts — District of Saanich (@saanich) July 30, 2020

The contest – which takes place on social media – ends Aug. 8. Contestants are asked to share pictures of what they’re doing to keep themselves and others safe during the ongoing pandemic.

Saanich staff suggest submitting photos of residents practising social distancing, wearing masks or showing frontline workers some love.

To enter, participants are asked to post their photos – tagging the District of Saanich – on Facebook or Twitter and follow the municipality’s social media account on their platform of choice.

Once the contest closes, Saanich will draw names for five prizes of pins featuring the provincial health officer and her most famous quotes – including “Be kind, be calm, be safe.”

For more information on the contest and disclaimers, visit saanich.ca.

