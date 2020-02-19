The Saanich Archives Heritage Week exhibit tells the story of diversity in the region. (District of Saanich/Twitter)

Saanich marks B.C. Heritage Week with diversity display

Exhibit on display at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre until Feb. 27

Saanich is marking B.C. Heritage Week 2020 with a diversity display at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre.

This year, B.C. Heritage Week runs from Feb. 17 to 23. Municipalities across the province will be highlighting the history of their region and “Bringing the Past into the Future” – this year’s theme. The annual week-long celebration is organized by Heritage BC, a non-profit which prioritizes heritage conservation, and takes place during the third week of February.

READ ALSO: Art in the Vinyard organizers seek donations ahead of June 2020 fundraiser

To celebrate the District’s history, the Saanich Archives team has put together an exhibit called Diverse Saanich which recognizes the multicultural history of the Saanich Peninsula with an acknowledgement that the region was diverse long before Europeans arrived.

Through photos and information, the exhibit tells the story of some of the local First Nations who have always called this area home, and of the folks who have been coming from all over the world for nearly 200 years – including Chinese, French, African, Jewish, Japanese and Sikh immigrants.

READ ALSO: Five-year-old superman tours Victoria News office

Residents can check out the Diverse Saanich collection at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre in the hallway display cubes until Feb. 27. The recreation centre is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit the Heritage BC website at heritagebc.ca or the District of Saanich website at saanich.ca.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Scholarship launched to honour three men who died in Sooke River
Next story
A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Just Posted

Extreme Weather Protocol kicks in as cold night forecast for Victoria

A total of 472 shelter spaces open across Greater Victoria

New, compressed natural gas buses hit Greater Victoria streets

12 new buses hitting the road, with a total of 71 to join the fleet by the end of the summer

Significant donation boosts Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s most ambitious fundraising campaign

Townline’s $600,000 donation helps purchase new 3 Telsa MRI for Royal Jubilee Hospital

Oak Bay’s only candy shop closing for good on Friday

Sweet Delights Candy Store going out of business

Saanich police search for alleged UVic Bookstore thief

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police

Pipeline dispute: Tories put no-confidence motion on House of Commons agenda

Conservatives say they have no confidence in the Trudeau government to end the rail blockades

Province shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

First case of COVID-19 in B.C. has fully recovered, health officer says

Three other cases are symptom-free and expected to test negative soon

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

GUEST COMMENT: Chamber clears up a few misconceptions

‘We are committed to continually improving the chamber,’ says president

Island wildlife rescue centre sees 9 poisoned birds since January

MARS trying to fundraise for ‘rigorous and expensive’ lead poisoning treatment

Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees temporarily as anti-pipeline blockades drag on

The Crown corporation has suspended passenger trains on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

Project spending soars along with B.C.’s capital debt

Most Read